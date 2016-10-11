Lights, movement and lasers visualize energy in Intensional Particle

Japanese artist Hiroaki Umeda is visualizing the energy created by movement in new, experimental ways.

Mainly, lasers.

Theatre Junction Grand opens its 25th anniversary season with two pieces by Umeda: Intensional Particle and split flow.

Split flow is about the conception two different realities on stage. The audience first sees a white light, created by the aforementioned lasers, shining across the stage.

“Once I start to move, you can see the colour of the laser,” he explained. “Because of visual perceptions – it’s an effect to see the aesthetics and dynamics of the laser.”

His body movements colour the laser lights with blues, greens and reds.

Intensional Particle is also focused around movement; sensors track his motions affecting the video projection.

For Umeda, it’s not about telling a story – he’s concerned much more with the immediate than the aftermath.

“I prefer the audience experiences the piece, not think about the piece,” he said. “For example, sounds and visuals are very strong in my piece. It’s stimulation.”

Originally a photography student in university, Umeda became interested in using dance choreography and light design to create visual art at the age of 20. He founded his multidisciplinary company in 2000, and has visited Calgary before.

Umeda said the city’s audiences have pleasantly surprised him.

“Audiences are very open, which is a big surprise, because Calgary isn’t like New York, but the people are very open to my experimental pieces that I do.”

Artistic director Mark Lawes calls his work visceral, immersive and beautiful.

“Hiroaki Umeda is one of those singular artists who, over many years of research, collaboration and technical innovation, has developed a live-art form that he can call his own,” Lawes said.

Intensional Particle and split flow runs from Oct. 12 to 15.