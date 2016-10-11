New Canadian cardiovascular guidelines emphasize Mediterranean diet

You may have heard eating like a Greek is the way to go. Well, a University of Calgary researcher now backs up that claim with new cardiovascular guidelines.

On Tuesday, the Canadian Cardiovascular Society will announce updates to Canada’s cholesterol guidelines, spearheaded by University of Calgary researcher and Alberta Health Services cardiologist Dr. Todd Anderson.

Anderson, a professor at the Cumming School of Medicine and director of the Libin Cardiovascular Institute of Alberta, said the guidelines are meant to launch one-on-one discussions between practitioners and patients when making decisions.

The two major highlights in the new guidelines include:

Patients are no longer required to fast for 14 hours before blood test screening,

Dietary pattern eating (what you eat over the course of the week), such as the Mediterranean diet, is preferred to specific macronutrient diets, which are heavier on carbs, proteins and fats.

With fasting, Anderson said studies found cholesterol values didn’t change enough to make a difference in how doctors would identify which patients are at high risk — or likely to be at high risk — of high cholesterol.

“The fasting part is no fun,” he said.

“Based on the studies, we thought it would be a very reasonable approach. It’s easier for the patients and easier for the labs — everyone wanted to have their blood test at 7 a.m. or 8 a.m., so the lineups were long.”

Fasting also became annoying for people with diabetes, he added, as they faced troubles with blood sugar levels.

As for the the Mediterranean diet, Anderson said a large randomized study found those on that diet have a 30 per cent lower chance of having a heart attack or stroke.

“That was the strongest evidence for us,” he said, noting the guidelines aren’t absolute.

The new guidelines also say people who smoke should receive clinician advice to quit the habit as quitting is one of the leading ways to prevent cardiovascular disease. It also said statin drugs are the “mainstay” of pharmacological therapy and are now indicated in a wider range of people.

One-third of Canadians have high cholesterol and at least half of individuals who are considered high risk are not taking medication. Based on the patient’s assessment, the guidelines will state what medications they should take to lower risk.

The updates will be published in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology.

Eat like a Greek

Think fresh, low starch, healthy fats and light meats — those are the staples for a Mediterranean diet.

In fact, life expectancy is 85 years after people turn 60 in many southern European countries. Many attribute it to their food, lifestyle and warmer climate.

But the real proof was found in the New England Journal of Medicine, which followed more than 7,000 people aged 55 to 80 in Spain. It said around 30 per cent of heart attacks, strokes and deaths from heart disease can be prevented for people at high risk if they decide to eat like a Greek.

So how can you start eating like those in warmer southern Europe?

It starts with at least five servings of fruit or veggies a day; eating fish and legumes about three times a week; going for white meat over the red stuff; using extra virign olive oil or a handful of mixed nuts per day; and a glass of wine per day for those who like to drink. Also, limit commercially made cakes, sweetened drinks and processed meats.

According to Dr. Todd Anderson, the reductions in rates of being at risk was similar to what you would expect with medication.

“It’s fish over meat, white meat over red meat, olive oil over saturated fat, a little bit of alcohol if you like, nuts, fruits, and vegetables,” he said. “It makes sense from a lifestyle and health point of view.”

Keep in mind, the researchers noted the diet was only proven to reduce heart disease for people thought as being high risk. More research is needed to determine the benefits for individuals at low risk.

Anderson said the new guidelines are a good way for medical practitioners to engage Canadians.