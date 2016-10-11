Calgary woman fights tinted window tickets and wins

Denise Meier is proud of the customizations she’s made to her 2014 Dodge Ram 3500.

With tinted windows, light-bars and a widened exhaust, Meier’s truck is beautiful black monster ripping down the highway.

But that’s not how police see it.

Over the past year, Meier has accumulated eight charges against her truck, and has gotten three $78 tickets as a result of her tinted windows.

“(The courts) argued for three hours over my exhaust ticket and over tinting. We wasted three hours, and they both got dismissed, so it was totally a waste of time,” said Meier.

According to the Traffic Safety Act, vehicles cannot have any tint on the windshield, front driver's side or front passenger side windows. But some vehicles come with a brow on their front windshield, and a factory tint on windows that is compliant with Transport Canada rules. Any aftermarket films applied to the windows, which Meier has, are illegal.

Robbie Wood, Meier’s lawyer, said a lack of evidence at the scene means the court system relies mostly on police officer’s comments about window tints - which means most cases are dismissed because of one word against another.

“Anytime we depend upon a police officer's word that an offense has occurred - with no empirical evidence - we’re going down a very slippery slope,” said Wood.

But Staff Sergeant Paul Stacey of CPS Traffic Section said it’s pretty easy to tell whether or not a tint is legal.

“As soon as you look at the window, you can see the tint, you can see the outline of the tint, you could take your thumb you could peel it off, you can’t do that with a factory tint. That’s built right into the window.” said Stacey.

Although the Traffic Safety Act doesn’t regulate the percentage of tint, Stacey also said that getting pulled over or not can depend on how dark your tint is.

“If you have dark limo tint on your side windows, not only is it inherently unsafe but it may catch an officer’s eye a little bit more than somebody who has ultra light tint,” he said.

Yet for Meier, who has the lightest film possible on her windows, tint tickets are a waste of time.