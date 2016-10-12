Alberta government removes controversial bike webpage

At least one Calgary cycle mom is feeling like her bike chain has been freshly oiled, after learning Alberta Health is reviewing its discouraging cycling webpage.

The government has removed a controversial webpage that recommended parents from taking their tots on bike rides, after many bike-goers were grinding their gears on social media.

Su-ying Lim, an avid cyclist who takes her son Micah on rides, was pleased to see the government take down the web page.

“Hooray!” she said. “It’s a good thing because there’s no more fear-mongering. Biking is pretty good for kids and it’s fun to ride with them when they’re little.”

Before the page was removed, it recommended kids under four shouldn’t be on a bike carrier or trailer when their parents are cycling.

It also suggested kids not ride bikes on the street until they are 10, warning parents of the many dangers, like busy streets, uneven roads and bad weather.

But when the webpage said, “Do not ride with your child on busy streets, even where there is a bike lane,” many online said they had to stop reading the article.

On Tuesday, Ministry of Health spokesman Timothy Wilson said department experts in wellness and health are reviewing the site while it’s offline.

He gave no indication as to when it’ll resurface.

While bike-enthusiasts were condemning the page a few weeks ago, NDP MLA David Shepherd also shared his concerns with the site.

Shepherd said he’d like the government to shift gears on cycling language.

“Anytime we have language that might be seen as discouraging people rather than encouraging them to adopt healthy lifestyle choices, that concerns me,” he said in late September.

Lim said she hopes the updated webpage will encourage more people to cycle.