Calgary Fluid Fest engages today’s society through dance

What makes a dancer a dancer?

Gill Co struggles with the definition – she only started seriously dancing about five years ago, before which she was working in software development.

She’s co-founded her own dance studio, but doesn’t teach classes – she mostly handles the operations side.

Co has been asked to curate a night of performances at this year’s Fluid Festival – an annual event dedicated to physical performances – and it’s not the first year they’ve invited her.

But she still hesitates to call herself an artist.

“Do I consider myself an artist or dancer to the same level as someone who’s been doing it all their lives?” she pondered. “That’s something I’m personally dealing with.”

Co has chosen to make ‘perspective’ the theme for her show at this year’s Fluid Festival – asking the performers she invited to create a piece inspired by the word. What makes a DJ a DJ or a poet a poet?

It’s not just dancers she had exploring the issue – she’s invited a number of artists, including a slam poet doing a collaborative piece with one of the dancers.

As a computer science major, Co’s own perspective on dance technique is unique.

In programming, she learned theories and fundamental concepts, and applied that to designs, program and algorithms.

“If you can relate that to dancing – I’m going to use breaking as an example – you can measure torque or the physics of breaking,” she explained. “If you see dancers spinning on their heads or doing crazy balances, windmills or flairs, there’s a lot of physics, science and math in making that happen mechanically with your body.”

Nicole Mion, Fluid Fest artistic director, founded the festival to show audiences all the ways the body can reveal something about the times we live in.

“Sometimes I’d hear people say, ‘Ugh, I’m not quite sure about dance,’ and I’d say, ‘Well, maybe you haven’t seen really excellent examples,” she said.

In addition to local artists like Co, Mion said there will be a bevy of national and international dancers: from Vancouver group Out Inner Space exploring how society deals with constant surveillance to a company from Belgium investigating how the power of speech and impassioned belief can change people.

Fluid Fest runs from Oct. 13 to 29. Co’s cabaret on perspective runs on Oct. 18 at Commonwealth.