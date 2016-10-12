Majority of citizens satisfied with work of Calgary Police Service: Survey

An overwhelming majority of Calgarians say the city is safe and they're satisfied with the work of the Calgary Police Service, according to a new survey.

The Calgary Police Commission released the results to their annual citizen survey, and it showed that 95 per cent of Calgarians say Calgary is a safe place to live and 94 per cent approve of the work done by city police.

This is in stark contrast with a Postmedia / Mainstreet poll done two weeks ago that showed nearly half of Calgarians lacked confidence in the the city's police force. Information on the differences between the two polls was being highlighted at a morning news conference on the survey numbers.

Meanwhile, the Calgary Police Commission telephone survey of 1,000 people also showed that roughly half of the city's citizens believe the crime rate is increasing. And although overall perceptions of the Calgary Police Service dropped in 2016, citizens who had in-person contact with police gave them high scores.

Perception that the CPS is adequately staffed received the lowest score in this year's citizen survey.

This was a 17 minute telephone survey asking multiple open ended questions of 1,000 residents over an 8-week period between June 28, 2016 and August 18, 2016.