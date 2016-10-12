CBE trustees shut down discussions of sunshine list

Members of the Calgary Board of Education’s board of trustees voted not to discuss the idea of adopting a sunshine list to the board meeting agenda, according to their consent agenda minutes.

Trustee Amber Stewart brought forward the motion and said she is in support of it, but said due to the confidentiality of the meetings she cannot say who voted against it.

Stewart said she was hoping to open up the conversation.

“I absolutely understand people would have hesitations about talking about it in public, people would have hesitation about releasing names of people on the list,” she said. “I was hoping to bring it forward on the agenda so that we could at least talk about it though.”

Stewart said as a starting point to that conversation, she was proposing to hold the CBE to the same standards being applied to other public sector bodies, such as Alberta Health Services.

She said she tries to look at the idea of a sunshine list with an optimistic lens, and not as a negative thing.

“”If taxpayers see the list and feel they're receiving good value for those tax dollars they won’t have a problem and the discussion would then center around the areas where people have questions, like why is that level of compensation where it’s at,” she said.

CBE board chair, Joy Bowen-Eyre said the CBE is currently the only one—of 61 school boards in Alberta—who currently offers compensation disclosure reports on their executives (including benefits). She said it’s currently a pilot project and they’re open to hearing from the public about ways they can change or improve.