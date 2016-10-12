Metis history inspires Aboriginal Sci-fi film
The Northlander Premieres in Calgary
Canadian history turns into
Hayden provides a voice for Aboriginal storytelling – often missing in the world of film – by basing his tale on Metis leader Louis Riel.
But instead of setting The Northlander in the 1880s, Hayden flings history forward to the year 2961, to a dust-swept landscape where danger and death
“Now is the time for the voices of the first people to find an audience and a stage on a
Our hero in this story is a hunter named Cygnus who is called to rise above his duty when food and water become scarce. His voyage across the landscape – filmed in Drumheller’s
Hayden’s upbringing in Calgary has a substantive effect on the look and feel of his film.
The film was a hit at the Cannes Film Festival and plays in Calgary from Oct. 12 to 18 at Landmark Cinema.
