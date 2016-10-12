Metis history inspires Aboriginal Sci-fi film

Canadian history turns into mythic fantasy in Calgary director Benjamin Ross Hayden’s feature film The Northlander, premiering in Calgary this week.

Hayden provides a voice for Aboriginal storytelling – often missing in the world of film – by basing his tale on Metis leader Louis Riel.

But instead of setting The Northlander in the 1880s, Hayden flings history forward to the year 2961, to a dust-swept landscape where danger and death lingers in every shadow.

“Now is the time for the voices of the first people to find an audience and a stage on a world-wide platform that allows these stories to be told in very accessible and entertaining ways, “ Hayden explained. “Because, it’s not strictly for cultural purposes, but can be seen in an entertaining capacity.”

Our hero in this story is a hunter named Cygnus who is called to rise above his duty when food and water become scarce. His voyage across the landscape – filmed in Drumheller’s bad lands – brings him into contact with the heretics, who represent the historic colonials.

Hayden’s upbringing in Calgary has a substantive effect on the look and feel of his film.

“Calgary in particular has a unique essence in its wild frontier and nomadic heritage,” he explained. The geography, the proximity to the mountains all became an intrinsic part of the world he created – one that couldn’t have come to life in the same way if it was shot anywhere else.