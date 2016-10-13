Alberta Health Services launches new initiative to reduce CT scan wait lists

Ordering CT scans for clinics in southern Alberta have been resolved, according to a doctor, as Alberta Health Services (AHS) launches a new initiative so that the right tests are ordered to reduce wait lists.

In March, Dr. Paul Parks, an ER doctor in Medicine Hat, said rural health centres were told to reduce the number of outpatient scans over what he claimed were budgetary constraints.

Since then, the CT scan issue appears to have been restored, according to Dr. Adam Vyse, who works at a clinic in High River. He said AHS has been re-jigging the triage process.

According to Mauro Chies, Vice President of Clinical Support Services at AHS, the health authority has made adjustments.

Chies said AHS is undertaking the “Appropriateness of Care” initiative to work with physicians, ensuring the right test is ordered at the right time for patients.

In fact, he said the health authority has reduced the ordering of vitamin D scans by 90 per cent. It’s also reduced lower back pain imaging by 12 per cent.

The reason? Studies suggest those tests have little value, Chies said, adding there are other tests that are of higher value.

“It’s utilizing the system’s health dollars more appropriately and more effectively,” he said. “There isn’t an infinite amount of money for services and the demand is only gong to continue to grow.”

In turn, that could reduce wait lists because patients who don’t require certain tests aren’t delaying others who need them, he added.