Calgary seeks input on newest flood mitigation options

How does the idea of a flood control berm in your community sound?

Some Calgary communities could be getting them, and that’s why the city is asking for input from residents at a series of upcoming workshops and open houses on flood mitigation.

Frank Frigo, leader of watershed analysis with the City of Calgary, said they’ll be looking for feedback on a number of risk mitigation options at those events.

Options could include berms, flood walls, pumping systems and storm water system improvements, along with non-structural changes such as land-use management and insurance.

“We’ve put together combinations of these different measures that we think make sense in the Calgary context,” said Frigo. “Every option and every combination of options comes with benefits and detractions.”

Flood resilience work has already been ongoing since the 2013 flood, and Frigo said about one third of the risk has been mitigated through the current projects.

Along with the Springbank and Glenmore reservoirs, these proposed options will be another level of protection for the city.

What the city wants to hear from residents is how the changes will affect them, and which they’d prefer.

Coun. Gian Carlo Carra said he’s impressed with the ongoing flood mitigation work coming from the city, and he knows first hand that engineers can come up with creative and non-intrusive solutions.

He got his start in politics while in university, fighting a proposed “monolithic” berm that would’ve been built near Inglewood.

He said after public outcry, city engineers reimagined the berm for the backyards it was being built through, and in the end it saved the community from the 2013 flood.

“One of the lessons we learned from that process was to sit down and work with the community from the outset,” said Carra. “And that’s what these workshops are about.”

Details on the workshops can be found at engage.calgary.ca/flood

Flood mitigation so far

The City of Calgary has kept its workers busy as beavers since 2013 on flood mitigation work.

The plan was built around 27 recommendations from the 2014 Expert Management Panel Report on River Flood Mitigation.

According to Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra, the vast majority of risk on the Elbow River will be dealt with upstream with improvements to the Glenmore Reservoir, and the eventual construction of the Springbank off-stream reservoir.

Closer to home, the city has been strengthening as it repairs. The 2013 flood eroded a number of river banks, so the city built them back with trees, shrubs and plants that do well on riverbanks and will help hold the soil together.

Storm drain systems have been upgraded as they were repaired, including gates to prevent water from backing up into communities.