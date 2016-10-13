Calgary still one of Canada’s worst places to be a woman

It’s still just as tough to be a woman in Calgary as it was last year.

An annual report titled The Best and Worst Places to be a Woman in Canada 2016 by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA) is described as “snapshot” looking at women and men’s economic resilience, personal security, education, health and positions of leadership in the private and political sphere.

This year, like last, Calgary ranked 23rd out of 25 cities. That’s one spot below Edmonton at 22. Calgary ranked high in terms of our female poverty ratio, education levels and leadership roles.

Where we really took a hit was the fact that women in Calgary still only earn about 65 per cent as much as men.

But University of Calgary women and gender studies professor Rebecca Sullivan urged people not to get hung up on the city’s score.

“The numbers reflect a much deeper, much more complex and integrated systemic inequities,” said Sullivan. “We can do better in Calgary, but we can’t fix these problems one little piece at a time without acknowledging a bigger picture.”

She said what’s most important is that the city as a whole sets out on their own analysis of gender inequity because it’s affecting the city, neighbourhoods and the citizens of Calgary.