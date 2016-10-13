Calgary still one of Canada’s worst places to be a woman
Annual ranking shows the city stayed 23rd in terms of equity criteria one spot behind Edmonton
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
It’s still just as tough to be a woman in Calgary as it was last year.
An annual report titled The Best and Worst Places to be a Woman in Canada 2016 by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA) is described as “snapshot” looking at women and men’s economic resilience, personal security, education, health and positions of leadership in the private and political sphere.
This year, like last, Calgary ranked 23rd out of 25 cities. That’s one spot below Edmonton at 22. Calgary ranked high in terms of our female poverty ratio, education levels and leadership roles.
Where we really took a hit was the fact that women in Calgary still only earn about 65 per cent as much as men.
But University of Calgary women and gender studies professor Rebecca Sullivan urged people not to get hung up on the city’s score.
“The numbers reflect a much deeper, much more complex and integrated systemic inequities,” said Sullivan. “We can do better in Calgary, but we can’t fix these problems one little piece at a time without acknowledging a bigger picture.”
She said what’s most important is that the city as a whole sets out on their own analysis of gender inequity because it’s affecting the city, neighbourhoods and the citizens of Calgary.
Sullivan said the report does a good job at contextualizing distressing data. In Calgary specifically, she said there’s a few positive highlights: one being the city is one of Canada’s few where women don’t hold a majority for living below the poverty line.
Most Popular
-
Edmonton railroad workers take on CN over workplace fatigue, 'culture of fear and intimidation'
-
Former Toronto Star journalist accuses Donald Trump of sexual assault
-
Sackville man facing 19 charges after loaded handgun, drugs, seized: Halifax police
-
Blood and loneliness: I had two miscarriages and I want to talk about them
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary