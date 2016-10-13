Calgary's S-T-R-I-P Spelling Bee

The annual Wordfest Adult Spelling Bee is actually all about the body language – contestants have to strip for the audience every time they misspell a word.

“A bell will sound and a random pop song will play,” laughed theatre artists and contestant Mark Hopkins. “Then we’ll be asked to theatrically remove items of clothing. Basically, it’s stripping.”

Hopkin’s has been involved in events where he’s been nearly naked before – such is the life of a theatre artist – and in the day’s leading up to the event, he’s thinking about how much body hair he should have and where he wants the audience’s attention focused, should he misspell a word.

“How do I create delightful surprises as things are removed?” he mused. “That’s what I’m trying to figure out.”

In contrast, poet Richard Kelly Kemick hasn’t put a ton of thought into his outfit – it’s likely he’ll be coming straight from school.

Perhaps that’s because Kemick is building his confidence in his spelling ability. He’s been reading up on Latin tips to help him spell deductively, rather than on instinct.

Has it been working for him?

“No, not at all. Actually, it’s been wildly confusing and my spelling has gotten worse since I started,” he laughed.

It’s very likely all contestants will lose a substantial amount of clothing. The spelling bee lasts three rounds, and each misspelled word costs them a third of their clothing.

“I think it’s great to celebrate the human body,” Hopkins said, adding he’s a big fan of body positivity.

More importantly, as this is a Wordfest event after all, is getting Calgarians engaged in literature.

“I think at times, literature and festivals about literature don’t reach out to a non-reading audience as well as they could,” said Kemick. “In that sense, it becomes a closed club; authors reading to other authors.

“I think something that the Calgary word festival has done exceptionally well is actively reach out to people who may not otherwise be interested in a festival like Wordfest.”