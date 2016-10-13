Fildebrandt open to uniting the right as Kenney seeks to merge parties

Progressive Conservative leadership hopeful Sandra Jansen isn’t surprised to see Wildrose MLA Derek Fildebrandt’s willingness to talk about uniting the right, as former MP Jason Kenney makes his case to merge the parties.

Last week, Both Fildebrandt and PC MLA Mike Ellis hosted a conservative pub night.

Ellis has endorsed PC leadership contestant Kenney, who is running on a mandate to unite both parities.

Fildebrandt, who has been seen with Kenney in June, has given no clear indication he’s also a Kenney supporter.

“(Wildrose Leader) Brian Jean and I have both said that our door is open and we are willing to talk about uniting conservatives but, right now, the ball is in the PCs court,” Fildebrandt said.

“Until the PCs decide which way they want to go, I am continuing to focus on building the Wildrose Party into a strong conservative force that can win the next election.”

Both MLAs have been working together for more than a year to encourage a conversation about the future of conservatives.

However, the PC voted overwhelmingly to rebuild the party, rather than merge with the Wildrose, at its last annual general meeting.

Jansen said the “unite the right” movement is all about having power.