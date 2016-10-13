The Aquabelles celebrate 50 years of synchro-sisterhood
Calgary's longest running synchronized swimming club will showcasing their talents, past and present, at their Oct. 21 water show
Fifty-years of synchronized swimming and sisterhood will be celebrated next week as Calgary’s Aquabelles celebrates their golden jubilee.
Former Aquabelles and 1984 Olympic silver medalists, Kelly Kryczka Irwin (formerly Irwin) and Sharon Boreyko (formerly Hambrook), will be reuniting for the show and performing a portion of their silver medal performance.
“It’s been a lot of years since we actually swam together—32 years,” said Kryczka Irwin, who has continued to swim with the Aquabelles and coach for the club since her competitive career ended.
“It’s very cool—to come back and swim with Kelly again, it’s so much fun,” said Boreyko. “I realize now how much I miss it.”
The duo said they’re proud to be a part of the celebrations.
“It’s incredible,” said Boreyko.
Debbie Muir, who called herself “the first Aquabelle,” and said the legacy the club has created has been tremendous. She said they’ve brought home thousands of medals and produced nearly a dozen Olympians— all of whom she’s coached.
“It’s overwhelming to try and count them,” said Muir. “You have the city, the provincials, the nationals and then international medals—so it’s a lot.”
Pam Larose, head coach of the Aquabelles’ development program, like most of the club’s coaches, began as a member herself. She said celebrating this milestone with alumni and young members alike is thrilling.
“It’s pretty exciting,” she said. “We’re the longest running synchro club in North America—we’ve never even changed our name. It’s been the starting point for friendships that have lasted a lifetime.”
The water show begins at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Talisman Centre. Tickets are available at the door.
