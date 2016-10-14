Calgary woman launches conversation among diverse groups

It’s been only 10 days since anti-Muslim propaganda was plastered all over the walls at the University of Calgary, but Shima Safwat sits comfortably in an all black niqab, just outside the university’s Students’ Union office.

Safwat is organizing an event called Meet Your Neighbour and Start a Conversation, on Nov. 5 at Vivo for Healthier Generations. The goal of the event is to break down cultural barriers by encouraging people from different cultures to have something as simple as a conversation.

“I was really sad to hear about what happened at the U of C, but I’m always optimistic because it will help to educate people,” she said. “We need to get to know more about each other, so we can fight these hate crimes.”

The 42-year-old from Cairo, Egypt invited a diverse group of people, including people from Muslim, Chinese, Singh, and First Nations communities. She hopes to form the mosaic of Calgary.

Safwat arrived to Canada eight years ago, and has been baffled by cultural differences ever since. She wonders why they’re banning burkinis in France, when divers are free to wear full-body suits; or why it’s acceptable for people to bundle up and cover their face during winter in Canada, but as a Muslim she isn’t allowed to cover up in her niqab.

“I feel like I stick out, because I’m always wearing all black, but at the same time I’m very proud to represent my religion and say I’m Muslim,” she said. “I love to be covered. For me it’s a way of getting closer to God. That’s it.”

According to Julie Black, citizen engagement associate for the Calgary Foundation, which sponsored the Meet Your Neighbour Event, Safwat breaks down stereotypes brilliantly.