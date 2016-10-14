Exiled Calgary police canine finds new home and success in Indiana

You can’t fence him in.

Marco, that is. The former Calgary police canine unit dog was returned to the Denver-based Vohne Liche Kennels after escaping his handler’s yard and biting a 12-year-old Calgary boy this summer.

Metro has learned that Marco—er—Roy, has found a new home with the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office in Mount Caramel, Indiana, and he’s up to his old tricks, having already escaped from his new handler once, according to Derek Morgan, Wabash County Sheriff.

“It’s the same dog,” confirmed Morgan. “We decided to give him a second chance— if you think he needed one.”

Marco was removed from service immediately following the bite incident, undergoing socialization, obedience and control testing, as well as recertification, testing above standard.

Despite Marco/Roy’s Houdini-like capabilities, the Wabash County Sheriff feels the pooch is up to snuff, and has already proven his worth to their team.

Since coming into service for the WCSO a month ago, Roy has been deployed 17 times, leading to 11 arrests.

Back in June, Calgary police chief Roger Chaffin assured Calgarians Marco wouldn’t be returning to work in Calgary, but he did indicate it would be up to the kennel if Marco was sent elsewhere.

When seeking out a replacement for police dog Pixel, who failed his WCSO bite test, Vohne Liche Kennel employees selected three dogs from which Morgan could choose. Marco stood out right away.

“By far, he was the best one,” Morgan said. “He just ran circles around the other two dogs.”

He also says the name change had nothing to do with Marco’s past, but rather an affinity for the new moniker.

“When (Deputy James Sullivan) said, ‘How about Roy?’, I got chills,” said Morgan.