Calgary musicians spend 72 hours on the streets to raise awareness for homeless

Brad Saunders and Joel Fraser slept behind a dumpster in Bridgeland on Thursday night, with little more than a blanket, and a backpack for a pillow.

Saunders and Fraser started a charity called Homeless for the Homeless, and they spent 72 hours living on the streets of Calgary to raise money and awareness for the less fortunate. By Thursday evening they had raised more than $1,500 with nothing but a guitar and a GoFundMe page.

“We thought it was going to be cold, but we didn’t expect it to be quite this bad,” said Fraser. “We’ve led pretty fortunate lives, so we wanted to put ourselves in the shoes of those people and see what it was like. Turns out it’s not a lot of fun.”

Without a place to call home from Tuesday to Friday morning, the pair decided to make use of their time by joining forces with different charities, packing over 850 lunches at Brown Bagging for Calgary’s Kids, and serving up hot meals at the Mustard Seed and Calgary Drop-In Centre.

On their first day they were able to raise about $40 busking at Heritage Station. A modest sum for guys who also happen to play in a professional country music band, but more than enough for a sandwich and warm coffee at Tim Hortons.

The coffee shop is a welcome refuge from the biting Calgary climate, and a stark reminder of all the little luxuries they might otherwise take for granted – like something as simple as a duvet on a bed.

“It’s a whole different world than what we’re used to,” said Saunders. “For me, the biggest reality was laying on the grass last night, being out in the cold, and realizing that this is what [homelessness] looks like.”

Fraser said the experience has opened his eyes too.

“It’s just so easy for people to see someone on the street and walk by and keep on going with their lives. You don’t really internalize what they’re going through. For us, we just wanted to feel what that was like,” said Fraser.

Along the way the duo met a variety of characters who were willing to share their stories. They met Dan, a man who can’t get work because of a broken wrist, but takes pride in living on the streets. Then there was Freddie, who had such poor vision he could only read a post card if it was held right up to his nose.

These stories made Saunders reflect on his past perception of homelessness. Once he argued that people are left out on the streets because of substance abuse, now he sees that the issue might not be black and white.