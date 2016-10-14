Calgary police chief to focus on instilling integrity in new recruits

Calgary’s police chief said after viewing a video of three Calgary police officers assaulting a man in handcuffs, red flags about integrity in the organization were raised for him.

Heading into his second year as the city’s police chief, Roger Chaffin said he’s hoping to address the issue of officer integrity and nip and future problems in the bud.

“It’s a very short clip, but what I see there makes me very uncomfortable,” he said. “I didn’t like what I saw and I couldn’t justify what I saw.”

Chaffin said integrity is something he’s talked about on a broader level with members of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP).

“We did some ethics research nationally,” he said. “We looked at where integrity starts to fall apart in policing. What happens to ethics and professionalism over time?”

The chief said you could see very clearly in Canada that the highest level of accountability for an officer, where they feel the strongest sense of integrity, is when they start in recruit classes.

“That’s when they feel very empowered by what they’re doing, their trust in the organization and their trust in each other,” he said.

But Chaffin said this confidence begins to dip after a year or two.

“By years five and six their ideas of integrity have fallen off the map—they’ve really gotten very low,” he said. “You have these new employees who are dealing with the difference between what they thought it was going to be like and what they’re dealing with.”

Chaffin said in the case where the officers were charged following the video, he feels badly the new recruit was put into that situation with senior officers. He said it’s situations like that one that corrupt a new recruit’s idea of policing.

“When he experiences or sees something like that and they’re not met with the same attention to integrity, how do you think they’re going to feel?” he said. “It erodes at your own sense of confidence and the confidence you have in your peers.”

Chaffin said he can overlay this trending dip in confidence in policing with their training map.