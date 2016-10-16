ACAD students get critical on art critiques

Art school isn’t easy. There’s strenuous days learning techniques, patterns to follow for a perfect weave – and then there’s the dreaded critique.

It’s when your classmates stand around humming and hawing about a piece you’ve put together and ultimately tell you what they think could have been better.

Luckily for students, Spud Klingbeil is forming a club at the Alberta College of Art and Design (ACAD) to help students of all different areas of expertise, and experience get together and learn from each other. The Critique Club and Knowledge Exchange is a group born from Klingbeil’s desire to get some variety, and sincerity from his colleague critiques – and to help others get better the art of judging other people’s work.

“ACAD has a severe problem: every single area is isolated and everything is inclusive to the people in certain classes,” said Klingbeil. “No one is talking to each other, and the critique process only involves people within your class.”

Oh, and there’s snacks.

In art school, a critique is part of student life. They’re being taught and trained to have fresh eyes on what they’ve poured time and energy into, so that they can step back, and improve work where it needs to be.

“It’s not a situation where people are meant to be completely vulnerable and picked apart,” said ACAD instructor Kurtis Lesick. “In a great critique they’re questioning choices and justifying choices, but also having those choices reinterpreted … so that they can evolve their practice.”

Lesick said he sees value in having a club where students from different backgrounds can go at each others’ work, and try looking at it from a different angle. For himself, although he’s an instructor and out in the professional art-making realm, he admits having other people’s input during the process is important.

“Students want validation, and critiques aren’t about validation,” Lesick explains. “I tell my students you have your parents for validation, my job is to expand your work. It’s to make them think about things that they haven’t thought about, make them question and critically evaluate the choices they’ve made.”

Klingbeil noted his club would also help students get outside of their immediate circles.