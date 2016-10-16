New housing units could revolutionize healthcare for Calgary seniors

The Standing Policy Committee (SPC) on Planning and Urban Development will review a project in City Hall on Monday that could drastically change the future of housing and healthcare for seniors in Calgary.

The University of Calgary has developed a 460 square foot housing unit equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment that can be temporarily moved into the backyard of a larger single residential lot. That means seniors can remain in close proximity with family members, while receiving advanced medical care.

According to Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra, the units are more movable than a garden shed.

“The idea is that this is something that could conceivably be a major part of the solution of housing our seniors, and providing a much better health regime for our seniors,” said Carra. “Older people that don’t want to give up their independence or be separated from their spouse.”

He added that Monday is just a chance for council to learn more about the project, and no more approval is needed. In fact, the third and final prototype will be ready to deploy by January 2017, and will be tested by two different families over a 3-4 month period.

If the prototype is successful, Alberta Health Services will look at how the concept could improve the quality of life for seniors across the province.

According to John Brown, an architect designing the prototype at the U of C, they’ve been testing the idea with homecare professionals as well as older individuals.

“It’s a combination of a place to live, but also a place for advanced care,” said Brown, who said families will be able to lease the units.

“Leasing, like you do an oxygen concentrator or a wheel chair. You’re using that advanced equipment just for the time you need it. It’s not a lease program like leasing a car, it’s like renting a piece of equipment.”