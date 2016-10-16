Calgarian successfully pitches graffiti underwear to Dragon's Den

Before entering the Dragon’s Den, Calgary entrepreneur Ryan Fields admits he was probably over-prepared – but when your pitch is about a ‘masterpiece to mask your piece,’ you do everything in your power to be taken seriously.

Anyone who caught the episode last week knows that two dragons – Manjit Minhas and Michael Wekerle – invested in 50 per cent of his graffiti underwear business for $100,000.

He likened to experience to a boxing match – it’s all about the preparation done before you step into the ring, like knowing sales, distribution, marketing and more. It’s safe to say every boxer in that ring came out on top, and the brief TV appearance opened drawers of opportunity.

“Sales are coming in, I’m getting lots of messages and emails, so it feels really good,” said Fields. “It feels like you reached the top of the mountain – but there are still more peaks to go.”

Fields company, RareForm Underwear, is an answer for those tired of the bare and boring standard white underwear.

He created the designs himself. Appealing to b-boy culture, RareForm prints graffiti designs to spice up a night under the covers – or add intrigue to a public lean-over that went too low.

“And the girls go crazy,” Fields laughed, only slightly exaggerating. “I didn’t expect to hear it, but, my one friend came over and he said, my underwear single-handedly saved his marriage. Whether he’s joking or not, that’s something that really sticks with me.”