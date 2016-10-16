Run Deer Run gets education in identity with Calgary Hedwig production

Laura Halvorsen and Adam Warner usually make up Calgary indie-rock output Run Deer Run, but after meeting Randie Parliament, the director and producer of Laughing Monkey’s Hedwig and the Angry Inch, they decided to trade in the local bar scene for the glitz and glam of a burlesque musical.

Halvorsen and Warner make up the Angry Inch, the rock band that accompanies the production’s titular character on her tour of the American music scene. They met Parliament through a mutual friend, and made an immediate connection.

“We fell in love with his enthusiasm. And the rest is history,” said Warner, who grew up in Calgary.

Parliament has been involved with the production for 10 years, with stops in Vancouver and Toronto, but Halvorsen and Warner are newer to some of the themes depicted in the play.

“One of the big themes is self acceptance. I think that’s something everyone can relate to,” said Halvorsen. “I think it’s incredibly important, just from an identity perspective. If someone hasn’t had a lot of exposure to LGBTQ community and the problems they face."

Warner said that while people might be a little uncomfortable at the start of the show, they’re either laughing or crying by the end.

“The story is about one person, but it really humanizes what everyone is going through. It’s really hard not to fall in love with the character of Hedwig.”

With Halvorsen and Warner in the role of the Angry Inch, it’s offered Parliament’s vision a unique rock quality.

“This is their first foray into the theatrical world. We’re using rock artists as people telling the music side of the story,” said Parliament.

The show is being presented Oct. 14 to 29 at the Twisted Element Night Club, which Parliament describes as Calgary’s premier queer and identity positive space. It’s the first play that has ever been performed at the venue, and Parliament said that it couldn’t come at a better time.