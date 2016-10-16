Fight breaks out at University of Calgary over Trump hat

A Donald Trump ‘Make America Great Again’ hat is once again stirring tempers at Calgary universities – this time leading to a physical altercation.

According to a University of Calgary statement, a fight broke out between two males, one of who was confirmed to be a university student, around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Andrew Brookman, a political science major, alleges that someone called him over, referencing the hat, and what looked to be a ‘fist bump’ quickly escalated.

Minor injuries were sustained, and both individuals were treated at the scene. Neither was sent to hospital. Brookman said he had never met the individual before.

Brookman said he didn’t have hostile intentions when donning the cap – which he’s worn before – but wears to encourage healthy debate.

He is a supporter of Donald Trump, but can see where some of the presidential candidate's rhetoric could create tense situations.

As someone who’s lived in countries with dictators, Brookman believes it’s important to be able to express their political beliefs.

“I’ve taken up the Donald Trump crusade because I believe that the political bullying of individuals who support any candidate is unfair,” he said. “If someone wears a Hilary Clinton hat, a Justin Trudeau hat, even a Marxist-Leninist hat, they should 100 per cent have the right to express their views in a productive way.”

Brookman said he doesn’t agree with all of Trump’s policies. Brookman was engaged in discourse with a group of students before the fight, but on the topic of Trump’s more controversial comments, especially towards Hispanics or his Muslim ban, Brookman doesn’t believe those matters were discussed at the time of the incident.

According to the University, police do not intend to lay any charges.