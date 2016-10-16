SAIT celebrates 100th anniversary with oldest living alumnus

The Southern Alberta Institute of Technology celebrated its 100th anniversary on Sunday with the school’s oldest alumnus, 101-year-old Clarence Hollingworth, in attendance.

“I watched them lay the cornerstone in 1921. I was six years old,” said Hollingworth, who graduated from the electrical engineering program in 1934. “I watched them build Heritage Hall. I lived just across the street.”

Back then, the school was known as the Provincial Institute of Technology and Art. Now it’s grown from a hands-on technical college with 11 students and two pieces of donated machinery, into one of Canada’s leaders in applied education, serving more than 50,000 students each year.

The celebration included speeches from Mayor Naheed Nenshi and SAIT President and CEO Dr. David Ross, who opened a time capsule that had been sealed with items from 1966. Inside there was a copy of the Emery Weal, the school’s newspaper at the time, and letters written from past faculty members.

Then there was a 700-pound birthday cake stacked seven stories high, which demanded more than 1,300 hours and 70 volunteers to construct. The cake was decorated with figurines and topography that told stories of SAIT’s past and present.

Hollingworth has lived through all of it.

After a brief stint in the Navy, Hollingworth returned to SAIT as an instructor in 1952. Over 28 years he taught courses in mathematics and electrical engineering, forging a strong bond with the school.

“SAIT means just about everything to me. It’s the best job I’ve ever had. Certainly better than the Navy during wartime. Submarine? That’s not the place to be,” said Hollingworth.

He also shared some stories about his unlikely prosperity.