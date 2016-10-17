Calgary animal communicator teaches talks with cats and dogs

Who hasn't stared into the eyes of their beloved house pet and wondered what's on their mind?

Unlocking the secrets of animal communication can be as simple as paying attention to what they're already telling you, said one Calgary woman.

Clinical social worker and animal communicator Rebecca Stares will be hosting an animal communication workshop this Saturday, with the goal of introducing curious Calgarians the art of speaking with animals.

"It's something anyone can do," Stares said. "Mostly what you need in order to do it is an open mind."

Expectations of a real-to-life Doctor Dolittle experience aside, Stares said the key to successfully communicating with animals is forming a strong bond.

"It has a few different dimensions to it," she explained. "It's about how we interpret their behaviour, how we perceive their nonverbals, and then the telepathic or energetic exchange which makes up the rest of it."

Stares learned at a young age of her talent in communicating with those outside of humankind. She's spent the past several years helping others unlock their own abilities.

"When I started to refine it and learn new techniques I was over the moon!" she said.

"I practiced with my cat, Noel, and it took a few tries before I learned that I didn't need to shout. Learning to be subtle in sending messages and stepping out of the way to receive them helped with all my animal communication efforts, and with my intuition overall."

She feels talking to animals is something anybody can learn.

"There's a drive to help people connect with their intuition and to help people connect with their pets, which I think improves quality of life for both," said Stares.

"It's also tons of fun!"