Downtown Edmonton residents concerned with proposed skyscraper

It could be the tallest building in Western Canada, but nearby residents say the proposed 80-storey tower in the Quarters should be knocked down a few pegs.

On Monday night, the city hosted a public open house regarding the Quarters Hotel and Residences, a 280 metres mixed-use tower proposed on Jasper Avenue and Grierson Hill Road.

Residents in the communities of Riverdale and Boyle Street are concerned the tower will obstruct views and limit their access to the park.

Candas Jane Dorsey, a board member with the Boyle Street Community League, said she doesn’t want the site to become another Shaw Conference Centre, which obstructs river valley views.

“I think every idea that comes up needs to be heard and taken into account.” she said.

But Aldritt Land Corporation, which is developing the tower, said the park space will be more than doubled.

In an email, the corporation said it's maintaining the “urban balcony’ concept at the end of the Armature on 96 Street. It will also add a terraced pedestrian network.

“This project will turn underused and damaged land into a link, instead of a barrier between the Quarters, Shaw, downtown and the river valley,” Aldritt said, in an email. “The goal is to have the most beautiful, sweeping views of the river valley in a beautiful, publicly accessible urban park downtown.”

Travis Pawlyk, senior planner with the city, said there are ways to limit the obstructed views and ensure there’s access to the river valley.

“This is a pretty complex application with multiple parts,” he said. “It does counter some of the points in our policy framework, but there are also merit to the development as it could possibly bring more people to the area.”