CIFF director sole Calgary nominee for Rozsa award

They Rozsa Foundation is only giving out one award this year, but boy is it a doozy: the Excellence in Arts Management Award recipient gets $10,000, an additional $10,000 for their organization and, to top it all off, about $70,000 education and consultations.

There’s only three nominees shortlisted this year, two from Edmonton and Calgary’s Steve Schroeder, executive director of the Calgary International Film Festival.

Schroeder has actually won the award before, in 2005 for his work with One Yellow Rabbit Theatre. Mary Rozsa de Coquet, CEO of the foundation, said it’s no surprise to see his name pop up again.

“He has done an amazing job,” she said. “He has really helped build his board, their governance, strategic plan and their brand, that was largely absent before.”

Rozsa de Coquet said CIFF goes going through a dark period, and since Schroeder came onboard four years ago, there has been an 83 per cent increase in audience, a 96 per cent increase in earned revenue, the establishing of a reserve fund and CIFF has become an Oscar qualifier in the short film category.

Although he said it was a honour to be considered for the award, Schroeder sees himself as an architect. He said every year, the festival happens, then he inputs a plan to fix anything that went wrong or needs adjustments. After that, he watches his construction crew – the board, the staff and the volunteers – get to work on making it another success for the next year.

“Any successes we have, the team get the credit for them,” he said. “It’s really all about the team.”