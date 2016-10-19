City to discuss how integrity commissioner will fit with whistleblower policy

It’s part of the city’s plan to support transparent government, but the city’s audit committee will be discussing its whistleblower policy behind closed doors Thursday.



However Audit Committee chair Coun. Richard Pootmans said it’s standard practice to go in camera when council or a committee is receiving legal advice.



He said the discussion Thursday will hinge on the recent creation of two new positions at the city.



“It has mainly to do with the addition of the integrity commissioner, and it’s to accommodate the integrity commissioner and the ethics adviser’s roles,” said Pootmans.



Those positions, which were filled in April, are part-time roles that help provide ethics advice to the mayor and councillors, or perform investigations into ethical matters when complaints are launched.



Audit Committee vice chair Coun. Evan Woolley said the whistleblower program annual report always comes to committee in camera.



He said while the whistleblower policy is about increased transparency at the city, there’s an important privacy aspect regarding the people coming forward to lodge complaints.



“We also need to protect the confidentiality of people who are coming into the process,” said Woolley, who noted the report won’t be made available until the committee meets.