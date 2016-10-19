Calgary optometrist helps struggling kids connect eyes and brain with vision therapy
Dr. Neufeld, an optometrist with a special interest in vision training encourages parents to watch for vision processing issues in their children
Dawn
October is Children’s Vision
"Sure enough he had quite a few gaps,"
Neufeld said kids who are struggling with reading, who have a hard time tracking along lines of text, who experience words that jump and move on the page, who have a hard time focusing from one thing to another (like their desk and the whiteboard), or experience headaches and dizziness are likely experiencing visual processing challenges, too.
“There are individuals during the regular screening who appear to have adequate skills,” he said. “But when they have to do a cognitive task or a movement task it shows they have to use so much of their thought pattern to try and control their eye movements.”
After a series of weekly therapy,
“He’s a new little boy,” she said. “He doesn’t get headaches anymore and actually enjoys reading.”
Neufeld said it’s not only important to have your child’s eyes checked by an optometrist annually, but said there are also other skills that should be checked for.
Neufeld said often time kids with these issues go undiagnosed, or are diagnosed as suffering from ADD or ADHD and are medicated—even though it can be treated without.
“They could be misdiagnosed or labeled as lazy and it’s really not their fault, so having that regular eye check is crucial,” he said.
