Alberta students look for next steps in student employment program
The Council of Alberta University Students (CAUS) is looking to the government to not only keep up the student employment program, but make it more robust
Getting students to work isn’t just a summer program, according to Alberta’s student leaders.
On Thursday, the Alberta government released numbers after the first summer the province’s Student Temporary Employment Program was re-launched.
Every year, the STEP program will be given $10 million to help students find work, and employers cash in on the program. This comes after the previous government’s decision to dissolve it in March 2013.
This summer, the province reported more than 2,700 students were connected with 1,200 employers for their program – an opportunity Alberta Minister of Labour Christina Grey said was valuable in helping students prepare for their futures.
Although it counted as a win for the province, student leaders are looking for more enhancements to get the STEP program moving forward.
Dexter Bruneau, Council of Alberta University Students (CAUS) chair, said his group has several ideas for the government to help improve the program.
“We’re seeing a number of non-traditional students, who are taking spring or summer classes, or evening classes because they’re having to work, or students who are going into debt because they can’t manage a job with school,” said Bruneau.
“STEP will hopefully be able to help those kinds of students who want or need to be working through the school year.”
Bruneau added another imperative change is adjusting the ratio employers are compensated for offering STEP positions as the minimum wage increases.
“The subsidy is $7, so we’re seeing a three quarter subsidy for employers, but as minimum wage increases to $15, the subsidy will be less than half,” said Bruneau.
He noted the government could also improve the STEP program by broadening the scope of jobs on offer to help students get experience in their field of study.
