Alberta students look for next steps in student employment program

Every year, the STEP program will be given $10 million to help students find work, and employers cash in on the program. This comes after the previous government’s decision to dissolve it in March 2013.



This summer, the province reported more than 2,700 students were connected with 1,200 employers for their program – an opportunity Alberta Minister of Labour Christina Grey said was valuable in helping students prepare for their futures.



Although it counted as a win for the province, student leaders are looking for more enhancements to get the STEP program moving forward.



Dexter Bruneau, Council of Alberta University Students (CAUS) chair, said his group has several ideas for the government to help improve the program.



“We’re seeing a number of non-traditional students, who are taking spring or summer classes, or evening classes because they’re having to work, or students who are going into debt because they can’t manage a job with school,” said Bruneau.