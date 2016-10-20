Live: Uber enabling bylaw change debated by City, taxi industry
Flipping the current bylaw on its ear, the City of Calgary has come up with a new fee model that would encourage Uber's return
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Calgary is embarking on an overhaul of their livery bylaw's restrictions on Transportation Network Companies fee after the first iteration of the bylaw didn't see the pickup from the rideshare industry as administration had hoped.
But with change comes a room full of taxi industry leaders, drivers and brokers with questions and concerns.
Here's our live-coverage of the day so far:
Editors' Picks
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary