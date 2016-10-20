News / Calgary

Live: Uber enabling bylaw change debated by City, taxi industry

Flipping the current bylaw on its ear, the City of Calgary has come up with a new fee model that would encourage Uber's return

Calgary has had ridesharing bylaws in place since February, but the regulations chased Uber out of town because it

Getty Images

Calgary has had ridesharing bylaws in place since February, but the regulations chased Uber out of town because it "broke" their business model.

Calgary is embarking on an overhaul of their livery bylaw's restrictions on Transportation Network Companies fee after the first iteration of the bylaw didn't see the pickup from the rideshare industry as administration had hoped.

But with change comes a room full of taxi industry leaders, drivers and brokers with questions and concerns.

Here's our live-coverage of the day so far:

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...