Homeless place-in-time counts conducted across Alberta

On Wednesday night in Calgary, about 100 volunteers were combing the streets of the city looking for the homeless, and offering them help.

It was part of a larger province-wide point-in-time count of the homeless carried out in the seven largest cities.

Among the volunteers in Calgary was Diana Krecsy, president and CEO of the Calgary Homeless Foundation.

She said going into the count she was expecting to see lower numbers than the last count in 2014 - in part because of the economic downturn in the province.

“Those that could – left the province,” said Krecsy. “We also may be surprised to find out who is falling into homelessness now.”

The volunteers have a card with standard questions. They ask about things like age and gender preference, as well as background questions about their current situation and what led to them becoming homeless.

“It’s pretty detailed and we’re being very respectful of the people we’re talking to, because this is a snapshot in time. It’s not a big overall picture of homelessness,” said Krecsy.

She said the count is important for gathering data, but it’s so much more than gathering statistics.

“We’re not just counting heads and moving on. We’re interacting with real people and we want to acknowledge them as people, and we want to make sure they know the city cares and we’re not just out there counting heads,” sad Krecsy.

Some of the counting was done a bit before the evening start time.

Adam Melnyk, outreach manager for Alpha House said he was at some encampments during the day because its easier to visit those places before dark.