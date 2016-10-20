New poppy box design from Calgary promises to stop thieves

Stolen Remembrance Day poppy boxes are seen as a theft of convenience this time of year, but one man hopes to stop thieves in their tracks with a new design he’s developed.



Dan Kroffat will be rolling out his theft-proof poppy boxes on Friday in Cochrane.



He said after hearing about numerous poppy box thefts around Calgary last year, he set out to raise money to offset that loss.



“I realized rather than a Band-Aid fix of replacing the money every year for stolen boxes, why not design a new box?”



Kroffat said he got together with a Calgary manufacturing company and they worked out a design, which will be unveiled at Cochrane Toyota on Friday. Kroffatt said that dealership sponsored the manufacturing of the prototype boxes.



He said the design is so secret, he couldn’t even give us a sneak peak, but he hinted that it involves securing the box to the counter with a cable.



“This cord is connected to the box. It’s made out of a composite metal. You can’t steal the money out of it, and you can’t take the box because it’s secured to the retailer’s table.”



Kroffat said after speaking with police, he learned that most of the thefts seems to be spontaneous. It’s a crime of convenience because the money is easy to grab, and usually near the door of the store.



Calgary Police said 39 poppy boxes were stolen in the Calgary area in 2015.



Calls to The Royal Canadian Legion – the group behind the poppy campaign – were not returned by deadline.