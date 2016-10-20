Wolverine claws in Calgary and Edmonton customers

Wolverine’s always been good at what he does, even if what he does isn’t very nice – but for comic book retailers, Logan’s success should also translate into a very nice success for them.

Among comic book readers, it’s no secret that Wolverine was born in Alberta (as James Howlett in Cold Lake, specifically), and with the positive reception to the first Logan movie trailer released on Thursday, local comic book stores are expecting a surge in Wolverine-related book sales over the next few months.

Calgary’s Redd Skull and Edmonton’s Wizard Comics are specifically ready to see copies run out of the Old Man Logan series, which the movie is partially based on. Like the movie, it stars an older Wolverine, covered in scars as his healing powers have slowed, leaving him in a state of chronic pain.

Aside from a few members of Alpha Flight, Wolverine is one of the only superheroes to come out of the province, earning him a special place in fan’s hearts.

In 2014, Edmontonians mounted an (unsuccessful) petition to have a Wolverine statue erected at City Hall.

“He’s definitely a character at convention people will point out and say, ‘ha, we’re Canadian, we own Logan,” said Will Ross with Wizard Comics.

In the pages of an X-Men First Class comic book, Wolverine actually ditches on baby-sitting younger X-Men characters in order to watch a Calgary Flames game. When killer robots are set loose in the X Mansion, Wolverine actually takes them out while wearing a Flames jersey, before returning to the game.

“I’d never heard of this book until someone came in looking for it, but that’s proof that Wolverine is a Flames fan,” laughed Trevor Gieske with Phoenix Comics Inglewood.

Unfortunately, it looks like Wolverine’s heritage isn’t really exciting to anyone outside of Alberta.

“I think more Canadians know it than Americans,” said Kelly Dowd with Redd Skull.

Gieske doubts we’ll see a mention of his home province in the movie (unlike Deadpool who namedrops hometown Regina), because his stories aren’t really tied to his birth province.