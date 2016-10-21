Calgary updates waste bylaws with new fines, definitions

Not sorting your garbage, recyclables and compostable? That could result in a fine under new city bylaws.



But the chances of you actually getting fined are slim, according to officials with the city’s waste and recycling program.



With green carts soon ready to roll out, the city is updating its bylaws to make sure they have teeth. There are already a number of fines on the books - most in the $100 to $250 range, but a few in the thousands of dollars.



Lindsay Seidel-Wassenaar, leader of strategic planning and policy with Waste and Recycling, said the bylaw as it stands makes no mention of the green carts, and that’s part of the reason for the updates.



The bylaw changes define things such as compostable bags, and spells out the nitty gritty. For instance, pet waste can go in the garbage stream if it’s in a regular plastic bag, or in the green bin if it’s in a compostable bag.



The fine for failing to properly sort your waste is $250. There are also $125 fines for setting out your containers before 7 p.m. the day before collection day, or failing to take them in by 7 p.m. on collection day.



The latest changes won’t take effect until November 2017.



Seidel-Wassenaar said the fines are an absolute last resort for the city. She added that they only pursue matters on a complaint based system, meaning no city officials will be snooping around people's garbage bins.



“We take an education first approach,” she said. “So we’re working proactively with people and making sure they understand how to use the program. Enforcement is only used when we’ve exhausted all other efforts.”



So how rarely do they actually use the stick rather than the carrot? According to city bylaw officials, only nine fines related to waste and recycling have been giving out so far in 2016.