Calgary mom reflects on living with a loved one who has a mental illness

Joy Pavelich stopped, taking a moment to remember what it was like having a son with depression.

“He became really withdrawn, and I think I confused a lot of it with just normal teenage growing pains. As a parent, I really didn’t understand what was going on,” said Pavelich.

Her son Eric made his first suicide attempt when he was 14, and took his own life at 20.

For Pavelich, she felt helpless as a bystander and parent who wanted to protect her child and give him all the support he needed. But not knowing how to find support for Eric devastated Pavelich to the point where she blames herself for what happened.

“You’re really trying to save your child’s life and that first suicide attempt really underscored how fragile that was.” said Pavelich.

And she isn’t the only one who felt helpless.

Carla Bisharat taught Eric’s little brother, Connor, and said she could tell there were things going on that were hard for Connor to deal with.

“Sometimes I find it a little bit scary actually dealing with (mental illness) because sometimes you don’t know,” she said, referring to how to handle students with mental illness. “Knowing more would help us deal with it better.”

Education about mental illness is what Pavelich has now dedicated her life to. As leader of community engagement of the Canadian Mental Health Association, she said she’s been able to paint a picture for others dealing with mental illness and to help people better understand the condition.