Calgary Syrian newcomer honoured with humanitarian award

Rita Khanchat came to Canada this past year seeking humanitarian asylum amidst a civil war in her home country of Syria—and now, the Calgary newcomer is being honoured for her humanitarian efforts in Alberta.

Saturday, Khanchat will be honoured with the People’s Choice and Human Rights Award for the work she did during the Fort McMurray wildfires. The award is being presented to her on behalf of the Calgary Centre for a Global Community (CCGC).

Metro reported on Khanchat’s humanitarian efforts back in May, when she mobilized the Calgary Syrian refugee newcomer community, asking them to donate whatever they could to help buy care packages those being forced from their homes by the fires.

“We understand totally what they’re feeling because we’ve passed through the same situation—we lost everything in just one second, maybe not from burning, but it still feels the same, ” she told Metro at the time.

Arthur Clark, spokesman for the CCGC said Khanchat embodies what it means to be a humanitarian.

“How could you find a better example. Here is a person who fled a war in Syria and it’s obviously a horrible situation, and she comes to Calgary, opens a small business and then gets other newcomers involved with helping those fleeing the fires in Fort McMurray,” he said.

Clark said the award is meant to go to someone who rises up in the face of adversity to help others despite the hardships.

“This is just outstanding and so perfect for the concept of the award,” he said.

Khanchat said at first she was shocked to hear she would be recognized, but said she feels honoured .

“I think everybody has to do something for the community, especially us as newcomers because a lot of Canadians helped us and we just want to pay back,” she said.

Khanchat said her advice to others fighting their way through difficult times, but who also see others are suffering is simple.