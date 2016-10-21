Calgary Syrian newcomer honoured with humanitarian award
Rita Khanchat will be recognized by the Calgary Centre for a Global Community with their People’s Choice and Human Rights Award, Saturday
Rita
Saturday,
Metro reported on
“We understand totally what they’re feeling because we’ve passed through the same situation—we lost everything in just one second, maybe not from burning, but it still feels the same, ” she told Metro at the time.
Arthur Clark, spokesman for the CCGC said
“How could you find a better example. Here is a person who fled a war in Syria and it’s obviously a horrible situation, and she comes to Calgary, opens a small business and then gets other newcomers involved with helping those fleeing the fires in Fort McMurray,” he said.
Clark said the award is meant to go to someone who rises up in the face of adversity to help others despite the hardships.
“This is just outstanding and so perfect for the concept of the award,” he said.
“I think everybody has to do something for the community, especially us as newcomers because a lot of Canadians helped us and we just want to pay back,” she said.
“We always have love, we always have big hears and communication between all people should always be met with a warm heart,” she said. “We need a warm spirit and heart to help others, that is all.”
