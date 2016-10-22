RCMP identify man's body found in burned motel in Bashaw, Alberta
The man has been identified as 54-year old Barinder Singh Tiwana. Investigators found graffiti on the motel, including a racial slur.
BASHAW, Alta. - RCMP have confirmed the identity of the body found in the ruins of a motel that burned in central Alberta.
Dead is Barinder Singh Tiwana, who was 54.
Police say they continue to investigate the death and the fire in Bashaw, which happened Oct. 9.
Investigators found graffiti on the motel, including a racial slur.
Police have said they have no information to indicate the fire and the graffiti are linked in any way.
