News / Calgary

RCMP identify man's body found in burned motel in Bashaw, Alberta

The man has been identified as 54-year old Barinder Singh Tiwana. Investigators found graffiti on the motel, including a racial slur.

RCMP confirm Barinder Singh Tiwana, 54, was found dead in a Bashaw, Alberta motel room. An investigation is ongoing.

Stock

RCMP confirm Barinder Singh Tiwana, 54, was found dead in a Bashaw, Alberta motel room. An investigation is ongoing.

BASHAW, Alta. - RCMP have confirmed the identity of the body found in the ruins of a motel that burned in central Alberta.

Dead is Barinder Singh Tiwana, who was 54.

Police say they continue to investigate the death and the fire in Bashaw, which happened Oct. 9.

Investigators found graffiti on the motel, including a racial slur.

Police have said they have no information to indicate the fire and the graffiti are linked in any way.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Calgary Views

More...