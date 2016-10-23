Calgary city council mulls moving regular meetings to Tuesday

Ever find yourself doing a bit of prep work on Sunday so you’ll be ready for work Monday?



The story is no different for Calgary city councillors, and now a proposal to move the regular Monday meeting to Tuesday for 2017 has been brought forward.



Coun. Shane Keating of Ward 12 says he’s all for moving the meetings to Tuesday in an effort to gain back some work-life balance.



He said when he started as a councillor he was putting in 60- to 80-hour weeks, and now he’s learned to keep that number closer to 60 hours most of the time.



“It gives us back a bit of what you would call the work within the work week,” said Keating.



He hadn’t heard much talk about the plan previously, but is pleased to hear it is being considered.



Councillors and the general public can access reports about the upcoming council on Wednesday afternoon. That gives them four full days plus an evening to read through what sometimes amounts to thousands of pages on dozens of items.



The report on potential Tuesday meetings says the option was brought forward because of “quality of life” concerns.



The request for an optional Tuesday schedule was made by both the city manager and the mayor’s office. The City Clerk’s office has also come up with a Monday schedule in case the idea is rejected.



Not everyone is keen on the idea. Ward 10 Coun. Andre Chabot said moving things ahead a day would have negative consequences at the end of the week for him.



He sits on a number of boards and committees that meet on Thursdays and Fridays. Moving council meetings to Tuesdays would bump many other city committees ahead one day, and throw his schedule out of whack.



“One of my colleagues once said when he first got elected, ‘How are we supposed to get through all of this material by Monday?’ And my answer to him was, ‘Start now,’” said Chabot. “Every free moment from Thursday on, I’m in the books reading, preparing for Monday.”