Groups pitch a way forward in Calgary Chinatown controversy

The calls for Calgary City Council to reject a proposed change in Chinatown to allow for a 30-storey building are growing louder.



Alice Lam, a member of the Chinatown Taskforce, said her group is putting up posters around the downtown Calgary community in hopes of getting more people to speak out.



El Condor Lands is applying to amend the Chinatown Area Redevelopment Plan and change the land use designation on a parking lot at 3 Avenue SW, off Centre Street.



“How can you make this application work for the community while leaving the application so wide open to interpretation?” asked Lam “You can pretty much build anything.”



She was critical of the consultation process, saying city officials tend not to explain the consequences of certain choices and leave citizens on their own to learn the ins and outs of urban planning.



However some other groups within Chinatown see a way forward.



Chinatown Community Stakeholders’ Committee (CCSC) and Chinatown District Business Revitalization Zone (CDBRZ) released document Sunday with a vision for what Chinatown should be, along with 10 guiding principals for development and 14 community development guidelines.



Spokesman Terry Wong said his groups want to work with the city and the developer from those principals and guidelines to make a better Chinatown.



“It is within our grasp to be the best Chinatown in North America, said Wong. “We’re literally talking about four square blocks, and if lose one of those four square blocks, then we’re not going to be able to make Chinatown the best.”



He said the CCSC and the CDBRZ want development to take place but within the context of certain cultural norms for the residential area.



One of the guiding principals talks about having the area be built at a “human scale” focusing on the first three floors. Wong said the 30-story highrise proposed would not work because its first three floors would be a commercial podium with no storefront retail for small businesses.