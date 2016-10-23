New Crowchild Trail interchange set to open next week

It’s an overpass unlike any you’ve ever seen, and as of Nov. 1 it will be open to drivers.



Work on the Crowchild Trail-Flanders Avenue interchange has been ongoing for a year, but if you thought they were working on a plain-Jane overpass, you’ve got another thing coming,



The dual-roundabout design will help get vehicles coming from three different roads – Crowchild Trail, Flanders Avenue and Richard Road.



“Essentially – the dual roundabouts design was selected because it provides the best lane continuity for traffic coming from Richard Road to northbound Crowchild, and because the roundabouts are anticipated to provide better traffic efficacy and efficiency than a traffic signal,” said Roads spokeswoman Emma Stevens.



The $35 million project was cost shared between the city of Calgary and Canada Lands Corporation, which needed the increase traffic capacity for the development of Currie Barracks.



Previously Bike Calgary had criticized the design for being unfriendly to cyclists. Stevens said cyclists can use the roundabout as a vehicle, or they can ride on the Multi User Pathway around the outside of the interchange.



The city will be holding a grand opening of the interchange on Oct. 29 at 11:30 a.m.