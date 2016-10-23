What Calgary pharamicists want you to know about this year's flu vaccine

Roll up your sleeves and wiggle your toes because flu shots are available in Calgary pharmacies Monday - and if you don’t cry, you might even get a lollie.

This year’s seasonal flu vaccination is set to protect against two influenza A strains and two influenza B strains.

Type A flu viruses are responsible for flu epidemics and passed through surfaces touched by someone infected. Type B flu viruses are less severe than type A, but have the possibility to still be extremely harmful.

According to Pharmacist Amani Chehade, the flu virus changes its characteristics every year, which is why some vaccines might be more or less effective. Chehade also said that if you don’t get the vaccine, you’re not just putting yourself in danger, but everyone else.

“It’s kind of like a herd effect. If you get vaccinated we’re eradicating and preventing the disease from spreading. It’s the same thing with chickenpox, there’s no breakouts because people are getting vaccinated for it,” she said.

Gone too are the days of waiting anxiously in line - individuals can easily walk-in and get shot by a certified injection pharmacist at pharmacies across the city.