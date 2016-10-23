Young football players invited behind the scenes at Stamps game

Three young football fans were given a glimpse into the big leagues Friday, after the Stampeders defeated the Toronto Argonauts.

Louie Detta was at the game with his son Payton, and two of Payton’s teammates - Emilio Smith and Coal Kaisowatum.

Louie suggested the three head down to the locker room after the game to see if they could get an autograph as the players were passing by.

Instead, the three young footballers were invited into the locker room to meet the players and hang out.

“When they asked if we wanted to go in, I was shocked. It was amazing,” said Kaisowatum.

The Stamps chatted with the trio, asking about their own team – The Bears.

“One of the reason we wanted to meet them was to have a pair of their gloves,” said Payton.

Between the three boys, they came away with 12 pairs of gloves, as well as signed footballs.

Louie said all members of the team were kind and respectful, and he was blown away by their generosity.