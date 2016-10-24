Bob Benzen replaces Stephen Harper in Calgary Heritage

After former prime minister Stephen Harper resigned from his seat last August, the battle for the new conservative nominee came to a close Saturday night.

Lifelong Calgarian and businessman Bob Benzen won the nomination over Paul Frank and Rick Billington. But for Benzen, replacing Harper means looking at the Calgary-Heritage riding as a fresh slate.

“Mr. Harper was prime minister, and obviously as the prime minister he had to spend a lot of time in Ottawa, he had to spend a lot of time on international trips and I will have more time to spend in the community.” said Benzen.

Although no date has been set for the Heritage byelection, Benzen said he has already knocked on an estimated 3,000 doors where people in the riding have expressed their concern for jobs and the economy.

If he wins, Benzen said he wants to get the Kinder-Morgan pipeline built and advocate for getting more Albertan oil and gas out to the world markets rather than the United States - and get full price for it.

Benzen is also campaigning on a platform of keeping the current first-past-the-post voting system, increasing the limits on tax free savings accounts and leaving the national anthem “as is: a unifying symbol of our heritage that links our past to our present and future”.

In the 2011 election, Conservative leader Stephen Harper won the riding with 75 per cent of the vote, but Benzen said that’s not an invitation to slack off.