Calgary inks deal with developer for Westbrook Station lands

A proposed development in Westbrook will have some of the best transit access in the city once it’s done. Matco Development Corp. has struck a deal with the city to purchase 10 acres of land surrounding the Westbrook LRT Station. The development will eventually feature residential, retail and office space, all built around the underground LRT station. It’s also next to the Westbrook Bus Station and Nicholls library. Sarah Quayle, manager of real estate sales and marketing with the city, said they began with a request for proposals with specific criteria that included mixed-use properties, and non-market (affordable) housing. “In essence, (we wanted) development that would support the LRT station,” said Quayle. She said because it’s being built so close to a major transit corridor, the developer will be able to apply to have parking requirements relaxed.

Eileen Stan vice president of development with Matco Development Corp. said they definitely have transit-oriented development in mind for the site.



“Our plan fits into the larger vision for the Westbrook Village ARP providing high density mixed-use development that supports multi modes of transportation,” said Stan.



She said the project probably won’t start right away, but plans could move forward in the next two or so years, depending on how the economy fares.



Stan said the project would be done in phases, and over time users would expect to see some high-rise condos, along with lots of retail and even open public areas around the development.



“We’re continuing to work on the design and development,” she said. “It will be a multi-phase development occurring over 10 to 15 years.”



Matco Development Corp. is a division of Matco Investments Ltd., a private Calgary-based investment firm, whose real estate interests include co-ownership in Eighth Avenue Place and other mixed-use residential projects in the inner city.