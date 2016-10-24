Calgary and provincial politicians encourage more women to run for office

It’s one year until Calgary’s municipal election, and two female politicians in the province are encouraging more women to run for office.

Stephanie McLean, the province's Status of Women Minister is hosting a panel encouraging women to consider their political potential at the University of Calgary on Monday.

“In order to create good policy, our elected bodies need to look more like the people that they represent. 50 percent of the population is women, so it doesn’t make sense to have so few of those representatives to be women,” said McLean.

In 2013 municipal elections, Albertans elected women to only 490 of 1,874 positions. In Calgary, two of 15 positions are currently held by women on City Council: Diane Colley-Urquhart and Farrell.

Druh Farrell, city councillor for Ward 7, also agrees that Calgary City Council should work to reflect the diversity of the city.

According to Farrell, when more women are elected to municipalities, discussions around health and wellbeing naturally flow into the conversation.

Nonetheless, Farrell said this does not mean her colleagues on council are not qualified.

“I’m not suggesting that my colleagues should not be on council, what I’m saying is over time we need to increase the number of women interested in politics feeling interested in running.” said Farrell.