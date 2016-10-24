Naked girls read books in Calgary

The word books is only one letter away from boobs.

Ponder that for a moment before stepping into Calgary chapter of Naked Girls Reading.

Started in Chicago in 2009, it’s exactly what it sounds like: naked women read books to an audience, in an empowering move to prove women can be both smart and sexy.

As the Calgary organizer Keely Kamikaze plans the second Naked Girls Reading event for Nov. 9, she said it’s already stripping away pre-conceptions.

“As a woman, we have a certain level of power and doing this nude really brings this to the forefront,” she said. “The women who did the reading last time, they bring so much – power is the only word for it – they blew everyone away.”

The theme for the first event was erotica, and the women chose whatever they liked in that theme to read aloud.

In particular, Kamikaze noted the transformation the event had over the participants.

For beat poet Erin Dingle, who is already used to opening up to audiences with her original poetry, the event was a whole different type of open-ness to deal with.

“She messaged me so many times before the show saying, ‘I’m so nervous, you have to convince me to do this.’” Kamikaze recalled. “She was so worried – and she was the most powerful reader.”

She got a standing ovation.

Kamikaze said the event isn’t for titillation – nudity may get some people in the door, but it’s not what keeps and engages them all the way through. Even audience members who were hesitant at first – avoiding eye contact, not making much noise – found themselves cheering by the end.

Going forward, Kamikaze said she already has a long list of people who want to try reading, but has plenty of room for more names. Anyone who identifies as a female may take part, no matter where they are in their transition, and both men and women are welcome to come watch. It’s all about body positivity.

“I don’t know why it’s so taboo. Everybody has a body. Let’s celebrate it,” she smiled.

The next Naked Girls Reading event will be sci-fi themed – complete with nerdy mocktails – at the INKubator theatre on Nov. 9.