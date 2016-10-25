Calgary author’s romantic Halloween novels now at public libraries

If you notice a few extra butterflies in your stomach next time you stop by a Calgary Public Library, it’s likely because they’ve added a bit more romance to their catalogue.

Three of Calgary writer Tina Griffith’s books have been welcomed into the system, at home downtown but transferable to any branch.

Although she specializes in romance literature, the three books selected also have an element of spookiness to them, to celebrate Halloween – one of Griffith’s favourite holidays.

As a girl who immigrated to Canada from Germany, English was actually a tough learn at first, but on Halloween, it didn’t matter.

“One Halloween, everyone is the same, “ she said. “There’s no prejudice, there’s no gender stuff, nobody’s bullying. Everyone is equal. You all get to have a costume, you all get to go out.”

Two of the books, The Farmhouse Ghost and A Bewitching Sequel are part of the same story, while her most recent book Behind the Wishes stands on its own.

Griffith originally started writing after losing her first husband. She started writing love stories for herself, and a friend encouraged her to publish. Since then, she’s built a back catalogue of more than nine books.

While some of them are drawn from very personal experiences, the more Halloween-themed books were an exercise in working on something completely different.