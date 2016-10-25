Calgary family launches series of health apps

You could say app making is in his blood.

Every two weeks, Doug Dickson and his wife bring their son, Journey, to the Alberta Children’s Hospital for blood transfusions. The five-year-old has also had five open heart surgeries - all a result of Diamond Blackfan Anemia (DBA), a rare blood disorder where the bone marrow fails to make new red blood cells.

Which is why Doug has developed a business called DBA Strong Games, where he designs health related apps in order to help raise awareness and funding for his son’s disease and other illnesses.

Diamond Blackfan Anemia has plagued their family for three generations, and currently there's no cure.

“People do fundraisers all the time, I just wanted to show fundraising in a different sense.” said Dickson.

One of those games currently available to download is Blood Drop Pop which features information about DBA. The goal is to make three blood types and free the blood drops which are then transfused to the transfusion recipient. Every ten levels features an animated version of a real-life individual with the disease.

“The more (diseases) get recognized, the more funding it receives. Partial proceeds from the in-app purchases go to DBA for this game, and then for the cancer game, partial proceeds will go to the cancer foundation.” said Dickson.

Other apps that feature health procedures or diseases include: Stem Cell Hero, for stem cell bone marrow transplants, Transfusion Jumpers, for blood transfusions, and Angry Cells, for cancer.

All the apps are free to download but have in-app purchases.