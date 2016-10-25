Calgary playwright John Murrell stands for Fat Jack’s final fall

From the beginning of his career, Calgary playwright John Murrell has been fascinated with the end.

One of his first plays, Memoir (1977), follows the final days legendary French actress Sarah Bernhardt. The Faraway Nearby (1994) is about painter and feminist icon Georgia O’Keeffe at the end of her life.

Now, he debuts Fat Jack Falstaff’s Last Hour, which catches up with the famous Shakespearean character, who is dying in an inn, abandoned by his friends.

“In a way, the beginning of every human life has a lot of similarities to the beginning of every other human life,” Murrell mused. “We’re all born, essentially, in the same way. But the end of a human life is quite different. Especially if the person is struggling in a way that is both poignant and comical.”

Murrell has said that at his age, nearing 71, he’s been doing a lot of reflecting, just as Falstaff does in the play – which has taken nearly two years to write and bring to stage.

Indeed, this time, Murrell takes on the principal role himself, as the ailing Falstaff trapped on his bed, which is the only piece of furniture on the set and has become his own little island. It’s not entirely a dire play. There’s singing, there’s moments of intense poignancy – followed by hilarious punch lines to disrupt the flow.

Director Blake Brooker said it’s been an honour to work with Murrell on the piece. Among Murrell’s many awards is the Governor General's Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement.

“It’s fun to be together with his luminescent writing, at the same time as he’s bearing down into his performance. He’s more than equal to the challenge,” said Brooker.

Indeed, Murrell has called it a very organic experience. When he wrote the play, he couldn’t help hearing his own voice as Falstaff’s, and it’s been a joy to bring that to the stage as an actor.

“But then, you need a great pair of eyes and ears out front watching you for three weeks to say, ‘I think I know what you’re trying to do there John, but it’s really not working,’” Murrell laughed.

While Murrell has dedicated his life to writing words, to be consumed by audiences, Falstaff’s life solely was about consuming food, drink and fun.

“But everything comes to and end,” said Brooker. “You’ve been so hungry for life, and all of a sudden, you’re not hungry any more.”